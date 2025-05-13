Seth Walker – Why the Worry

Music resource The Vinyl District describes the Seth we know: "...an accomplished guitarist and an even better singer, distilling the soul of Ray Charles, the Southern boy roots charm of Delbert McClinton, and an uptown blues turn of phrase (à la Percy Mayfield) into his own distinct voice." Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers lent his talents to this one again, along with co-producer Brooks Sutton, co-songwriters Oliver Wood and Ed Jurdi, drummer Mark Raudabaugh, and Seth’s dad Scott Walker. Seth describes the inspirations behind his album this way: "A few summers back, I moved to Fairview, North Carolina, just outside of Asheville, up on a clearing that looks out over the big blue ridge. This place is quiet. Just birds going about their business, the leaves in the breeze, a few distant dogs barking, and the voices in my head," says Walker. "I channeled this feeling of finding myself up on this mountain at ease in my spirit away from the incessant chatter and noise that everyday life has a way of pummeling you with. A peaceful place and a joyful sound. Musically, I pulled inspiration from that old southern roots and rock vibe of The Band, Leon Russell and J.J. Cale."

Listen on Apple Music