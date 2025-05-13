Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

Two of the three Carolina Chocolate Drops reunite on this exciting release with their fiddle and banjo in the spotlight. Many of these tunes were learned from their late mentor, the legendary North Carolina Piedmont musician Joe Thompson who was a key inspiration for the Chocolate Drops, and one of the last musicians of his era and his community to carry on the southern Black string band tradition. Robinson sings lead on the non-instrumentals here. This is but one of the highlights of Giddens’ particularly busy month: her Biscuits & Banjos Festival in Durham (the inaugural one kicked off this past weekend) highlights the deep roots and enduring legacy of Black music, art, and culture while fostering community and storytelling. Then there’s her Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue tour – featuring Robinson and four other string musicians, including multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell; on June 18 they will headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, joined by Our Native Daughters (of which she is one of the four members), Steve Martin, and others. And, there’s My Music with Rhiannon Giddens returning to PBS in May with six new episodes. Produced by the Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation, this third season was filmed at various iconic venues around Ireland and features outstanding guest artists who, like Giddens herself, have made Ireland their home.

