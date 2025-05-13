Charley Crockett – Lonesome Drifter

Ten years (and 13 albums!) into his career, Charley Crockett has shared a lot about his life through his songs, not to mention his frank interviews. His life experiences are rather frank and direct in this straightforward release, too, and it’s bound to be another one of his to rank high in our Top 100 at year’s end. Shooter Jennings was the producer for this one, and while you might identify that classic Nashville Sound here, the Texas musician also shows his Lone Star State roots here – particularly Austin, and maybe even nearby Luck, where he got married this year on Willie Nelson’s ranch. As Abby Audenino writes for Main Street Mag, “The world of country music is oversaturated at the moment, but what the genre is lacking is real and honest outlaw Western music – and Charley Crockett is about as real as it gets.”

Listen on Apple Music