Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia

It’s the first album together in 14 years, though they’ve certainly kept busy during that time with other projects and accolades. Alison has collaborated with Robert Plant among others, and Jerry Douglas has played with, well, just about everybody… Collectively, the members of AK& US have sold over 8 million records and received more than 70 GRAMMY Awards. Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals) and Barry Bales (bass, vocals) are still with the band, but they now welcome guitarist and vocalist Russell Moore, best known as the front man of IIIrd Tyme Out, following the departure of long-time member Dan Tyminski. The band is embarking on quite an ambitious national tour this year, including appearances in Knoxville on August 23rd and 24th, and the Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Mill Spring on August 30th.

Listen on Apple Music