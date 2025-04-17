More than half of Americans use subtitles because audio is 'muddled,' survey finds

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Some of Hollywood's most iconic movies are often the most quotable.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GONE WITH THE WIND")

CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CASABLANCA")

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK")

JAMES EARL JONES: (As Darth Vader) I am your father.

MARTÍNEZ: But it's hard to remember movie quotes when you can't hear the dialogue. A survey by the language-learning site Preply found that more than half of Americans say they use subtitles often because they say the audio is muddled. Here's NPR's Barry Gordemer.

BARRY GORDEMER, BYLINE: I'll never forget the first movie I saw with hard to hear dialogue. It was the 2014 thriller "Gone Girl." There's a scene where Ben Affleck's character is flirting at a dinner party.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GONE GIRL")

BEN AFFLECK: (As Nick Dunne) I happen to be a charter subscriber to the Middling Warlord Weekly, so I'd recognize you.

GORDEMER: I couldn't understand a word he said, and I started to feel like the two old guys in the "Muppet Show" balcony.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE MUPPET SHOW")

JIM HENSON: (As Waldorf) Well, I've finally got my hearing aid working.

RICHARD HUNT: (As Statler) Hm? Speak up. My hearing aid's not working.

(LAUGHTER)

KAREN BAKER LANDERS: Believe me, I hate nothing more than when I've spent months on a film doing the sound, and then people say, what did they say?

GORDEMER: Karen Baker Landers is a veteran Hollywood sound editor. She's won two Academy Awards.

LANDERS: One for "The Bourne Ultimatum" and one for "Skyfall."

GORDEMER: She says part of the problem are studios that skimp on sound.

LANDERS: I've worked on a couple movies recently where the production recordist was very inexperienced, was hired because he was cheap.

GORDEMER: Technology plays a role, too. In the olden days, actors had to project so the microphones of the time could pick up their voices.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE WIZARD OF OZ")

MARGARET HAMILTON: (As Miss Gulch) I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too (laughter).

GORDEMER: The Wicked Witch of the West would probably appreciate today's microphones, which are a lot more sensitive, allowing actors to deliver a softer, more nuanced performance. But there's a fine line between nuance and mumbling. Here's Matt Singer, critic and editor of screencrush.com.

MATT SINGER: I just saw "Mickey 17," the new Bong Joon Ho film. The lead actor, Robert Pattinson, I think, does a very good job, but he's doing a voice. (Imitating Mickey Barnes) He talks like this, you know, he's doing a character voice.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MICKEY 17")

ROBERT PATTINSON: (As Mickey Barnes) On Earth, nothing was working out, and I wanted to get the hell out of there.

SINGER: It was kind of, you know, like, what did he say?

GORDEMER: Adding to the problem? Directors who create soundtracks that stack layers of sound on layers of ambience and music and sound effects. That can really smother the audio.

SINGER: One director whose name tends to come up when this conversation comes up is Christopher Nolan.

GORDEMER: He directed the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises." It features the super hard to understand supervillain Bane.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE DARK KNIGHT RISES")

TOM HARDY: (As Bane) Like shipwrecked men turning to seawater, I will let them believe that they can survive.

GORDEMER: Nolan has repeatedly defended what he calls impressionistic soundtracks.

SINGER: It's a choice to use dialogue almost as a sound effect.

GORDEMER: Where you watch a movie also makes a difference. If you're at home, chances are you're using a streaming service like Netflix or Disney+. They compress the audio to prevent buffering. But sound engineer Karen Baker Landers says the streamers all use different compression standards, and that can mess with intelligibility.

LANDERS: If you're mixing for a theatrical release, the different streamers take that master session. And what they do with it is something that we need to standardize.

GORDEMER: So for now, a clear solution is nowhere in sight or sound.

Barry Gordemer, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF HANS ZIMMER'S "CORNFIELD CHASE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.