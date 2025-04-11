Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Shinyribs – Leaving Time
This 9th studio album from Austin icon Shinyribs - is a fitting return to the roots. Reunited with the artist's original record label, Nine Mile Records, Leaving Time sets aside the Soul horns and backup singers that have been a staple of the big Shinyribs band, in favor of a more stripped-down approach to this collection of songs. Fans of Kev Russell’s first couple Shinyribs albums, and his previous band The Gourds, might hear a bit of a return to that era with these arrangements.
