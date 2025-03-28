Vance tells Greenlanders they'd be better off being part of the United States

Updated March 28, 2025 at 15:09 PM ET

Vice President Vance told the people of Greenland that they would be better off being part of the United States rather than Denmark in remarks during a visit to a U.S. military base in the Arctic territory on Friday.

President Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the territory, sparking a sharp reaction from Greenland and Denmark.

Vance said Greenland has the right to self-determination — and said he did not expect that the United States would forcibly annex the territory.

"I think that you'd be a lot better ... coming under the United States' security umbrella than you have been under the Denmark security umbrella," he said during remarks at Pituffik Space Base.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change, and because it hasn't changed, this is why President Trump's policy in Greenland is what it is," Vance said.

Vance made the trip to the Danish territory with second lady Usha Vance, national security adviser Michael Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other leaders.

It was a scaled-down itinerary after Greenlandic and Danish leaders criticized the U.S. for not having informed them. The original plans called for a solo visit by the second lady to the capital city, Nuuk, for a cultural tour and to attend a dogsled race.

Jim Watson / Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images Vice President Vance arrives to speak at the Pituffik Space Base on March 28.

Trump on Friday said that because Chinese and Russian warships use Greenland's waterways, the island is a key for U.S. national security.

"We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security — we have to have Greenland. It's not a question of 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't," Trump said Friday. "We're not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation."

Polls show that most Greenlanders oppose the idea of becoming part of the United States. The issue has also sparked some of the island's largest protests, with angry Greenlanders holding "Yankees, Go Home" signs and wearing "Make America Go Away" caps. Greenland and Denmark have both said that Greenland is not for sale.

