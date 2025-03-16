Pope Francis seen praying in first photo since his hospitalization a month ago

A photo released by the Vatican on Sunday showed Pope Francis for the first time since he entered the hospital over a month ago for a case of bronchitis.

In the image published online by the Holy See Press Office, the pontiff was seen seated in a wheelchair in the private chapel of Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

Wearing a white cassock and purple stole, Francis was praying in front of the chapel's altar after having just finished celebrating mass Sunday morning, the Vatican said.

Though his voice has been heard — Francis sent an audio message to his supporters in early March — no one but his medical team and close advisers had seen the pope since he was hospitalized on Feb. 14.

Francis entered the hospital with a case of bronchitis and while there developed several other maladies, including a polymicrobial infection and double pneumonia. He is now in stable condition, and doctors say he has been responding well to treatments, particularly physical therapy.

In his weekly Angelus prayer released by the Vatican on Sunday, Francis reflected on the "period of trial" he and others have faced while sick.

"Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith," he said.

