Thursday at 8pm: Eddie 9V – Saratoga

Young Atlanta soul singer Brooks Mason is Eddie 9V, a powerhouse performer who packs more energy than what mere 9-volt batteries can muster. His previous album “Capricorn” showcased his love for blues, soul and rock, and was a big breakout success for him. On this new one, “I was shooting for a more Americana-type album this time, less blues songs and solos and more focusing on the songwriting,” he explains of the eleven originals co-written with his brother, the much-respected Southern musician, Lane Kelly.