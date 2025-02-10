© 2025 WNCW
Peak of the Week

Thursday at 8pm: Eddie 9V – Saratoga

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:22 AM EST

Young Atlanta soul singer Brooks Mason is Eddie 9V, a powerhouse performer who packs more energy than what mere 9-volt batteries can muster. His previous album “Capricorn” showcased his love for blues, soul and rock, and was a big breakout success for him. On this new one, “I was shooting for a more Americana-type album this time, less blues songs and solos and more focusing on the songwriting,” he explains of the eleven originals co-written with his brother, the much-respected Southern musician, Lane Kelly.
Peak of the Week
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
