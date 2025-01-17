What's next for Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris sat at her ceremonial desk Thursday afternoon for a tradition that started back in the 1940s — signing the top drawer.

In her final public event before her political opponent's inauguration on Jan. 20, Harris pulled out a Sharpie and became the first woman to sign the desk, capping off a historic four years as she broke barriers as the first woman elected to the vice presidency.

Aides and former staffers who have worked with her through the years cheered. Harris thanked them for their work, and told them that she's not done yet.

"I will tell you that everyone here has so much to be proud of, and our work is not done," Harris said. "And as you all know me — because we have spent long hours, long days and months and years together — it is not my nature to go quietly into the night, so don't worry about that."

Mandel Ngan / AFP / AFP It's a tradition for vice president to sign the inside of the top drawer of the desk before leaving office.

Harris is going back to California

Harris' term isn't ending the way she had hoped. Had she won the election in November, Harris would be packing up to move into the West Wing.

But instead, she's spent the last few weeks packing up and attending to constitutional duties in Washington, like certifying the election on Jan. 6. She announced the tally of Electoral College votes, formally cemented her loss to Donald Trump to cheers from Republicans in Congress, and ensured a peaceful transfer of power — something Trump himself tried to subvert four years ago.

"I do believe very strongly that America's democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it … otherwise it is very fragile and it will not be willing to withstand moments of crisis. And today, America's democracy stood," she said after certifying the results.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris certifies the Electoral College vote as Speaker Mike Johnson applauds during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2025, ratifying the 2024 presidential election.

By the time Inauguration Day arrives, boxes of materials from her four years in office will head to the National Archives — and the vice president herself will move to Los Angeles.

Her home was evacuated last week as a precaution amid the wildfires. Harris is moving to a different location in the city where she'll remain as she figures out her next steps. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will return to work at a still-to-be-announced law firm.

This VP expert sees 3 options for Harris

Harris is leaving office in a fairly unique position. Her national profile was boosted over the course of her short presidential run last year. She has a higher approval rating now than when she launched her campaign, though it is lower than when she first came into office.

Joel Goldstein, a law professor at St. Louis University and an expert on the modern vice presidency, said Harris is well-positioned to run for office again.

"She's had experiences as vice president and as a presidential candidate that no Democratic figure under the age of 75 or so has had," he said.

Goldstein said Harris likely has three options: run for governor of California in 2026, run for president in 2028, or take what he referred to as "Door Number Three:" something else that doesn't involve running for office.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / AFP Vice President Harris speaks to her staff, former aides and friends before signing the drawer of her desk in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the White House on Jan. 16.

She plans to stay in the public eye

Two Harris aides who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity to protect private conversations say she hasn't made any decisions on her options — one source said there hasn't been a full-on discussion yet. A second source said they feel running for governor would be "too low" — a step down for Harris after serving as vice president.

But Harris does intend to stay in the public eye, whether that's in the form of speeches or social media, a third source says. And she's keeping a small group of advisers with her as she decides how to weigh in over the next few months.

One of the sources close to Harris said she will likely have to make a decision by this summer if she does want to run for office again, to begin the work of fundraising and campaigning.

When she leaves office on Monday, it will be the first time in more than 20 years that Harris has not been working as a public servant, which will be a big adjustment for her, those who know Harris say.

Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Calif., went to work for Harris back in her first elected position as district attorney of San Francisco. Now, Simon is a new member of Congress representing Oakland, where her old boss grew up — and she says Harris is nowhere close to retiring.

"I'm excited for what she's going to do," Simon said.

"There's no way — I'm going to repeat it time and time again — that I think she's done. Has she told me what she's going to do? No. But I know this woman, and I know she's just beginning, really," she said.

Copyright 2025 NPR