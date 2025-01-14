Neil Gaiman has responded to sexual misconduct allegations

Neil Gaiman, one of today's most influential and commercially successful novelists, has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. The author has denied the allegations. This is what you should know.

Gaiman's books include the graphic novel The Sandman, the children's novella Coraline and a novel he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett, Good Omens. The British author has won prestigious literary honors, including multiple Hugo, Locus and Nebula awards and the John Newbery Medal. His works have inspired movie and TV adaptations. Time magazine included him in its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

The sexual misconduct accusations, stretching back decades, first became public in the summer of 2024 in a six-episode series from Tortoise Media called The Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman . In the podcast, five women accused the writer of unwanted sexual behavior, some of it alleged to be violent in nature. Gaiman denied the accusations. No charges have been filed. The podcast included interviews with the women, plus what it said were WhatsApp messages and phone call recordings between Gaiman and two of his accusers. In one conversation, Gaiman allegedly says he "obviously f*** up" and offers to pay an accuser, who goes by the name "Claire," $60,000 to cover the cost of her therapy. NPR has not been able to independently verify the recordings because "Claire's" identity is not public.



More women have now accused Gaiman of sexual misconduct in a New York Magazine cover story published Monday. Some of the alleged behaviors include violent sexual assault and sexual misconduct that occurred while his young son was in the room. Gaiman has denied this. Gaiman's accusers are adults, but much younger than the author, 64, including one who is nearly 40 years his junior.

Gaiman responded to the allegations on Tuesday in a lengthy post on his website. Gaiman wrote that he watched the news of the allegations "with horror and dismay": "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever." He also denied "there was any abuse."



Recent fallout has included the suspension of screen adaptations of Gaiman's works. Deadline reported that Amazon will end production of Good Omens with a 90-minute final episode to be produced this year, instead of a full third season. "Gaiman contributed to the writing of the series finale but will not be working on the production and his production company the Blank Corporation is no longer involved," Deadline said. Disney paused an adaptation of The Graveyard Book.

Trade magazine The Bookseller reported that Gaiman hired the crisis management firm Edendale Strategies and lawyer Andrew Brettler, who has represented Danny Masterson and Prince Andrew. Neither party has responded to NPR's request for comment.

