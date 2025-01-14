© 2025 WNCW
Lucinda Williams – Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:20 AM EST

You aren’t alone if you’re a bit surprised, or perhaps skeptical, about this project. But then Lucinda is known for taking songs – including ones rarely if ever covered or popular standards – and making them entirely her own. As she’s done with this 12-song collection from the Fab Four, recorded at their famous London studio. Joining her are Butch Norton, drums and percussion; David Sutton, bass; Doug Pettibone, electric guitars, pedal steel and backing vocals, Marc Ford, electric and acoustic guitars; and Richard Causon, Hammond B-3. Siobhan M Kennedy, wife of co-producer Ray Kennedy, sings backing vocals.
