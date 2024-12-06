Friday night through early Saturday morning: Cardinals at the Window and Caverns of Gold

WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick has put together a 5-hour program spotlighting two massive fundraiser compilations released this Fall: “Cardinals at the Window”, and “Caverns of Gold”. Each of these eclectic releases was created to raise (100% of) funds for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. “Cardinals” was released on October 9th, compiled by Libby Rodenbough (Mipso), David Walker (New Commute), and Grayson Haver Currin (Pitchfork and INDY Week), and has 136 tracks: https://cardinalsatthewindow.bandcamp.com/album/cardinals-at-the-window-2 “Caverns” was released just a couple weeks later by Asheville music community members Joe Hooten, Alex Deutsch, Kelly Minnis, Jason Bugg, and Chad Nance, with 280 tracks! https://cavernsofgold.bandcamp.com/album/caverns-of-gold-a-benefit-for-wnc-hurricane-relief Joe’s feature gets underway at Midnight. Spread the word about this special ARC Overnight program, and these two generous fundraising efforts! The need for relief in Western NC and other areas hit by Helene remains critical, especially as we head into these cold winter months.