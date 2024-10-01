Tropical Storm Helene Updates and Information Resources

*As of this afternoon, The NC Dept. of Transportation (NCDOT) message reads as follows:

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

There are shortages of water, food, gas, power and communications in western NC. Non-emergency travel is still prohibited and local roads remain closed. You cannot get from North Carolina to TN via I-40 or I-26. There may be closed roads not listed on DriveNC.gov as many areas are not able to report at this time. People evacuating the Asheville area can use I-40 east or I-26 east.

*To report a missing person or request non-emergency support, please call 211 from NC or 1-888-892-1162 if calling from out-of-state.

*If you feel like you can no longer manage in your own home due to circumstances, a list of shelters across Western NC are available at ReadyNC.gov.

*North Carolina homeowners and renters in 25 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. There are several ways to apply: Online at Disaster Assistance dot Gov, on the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

As of 1:00 pm, *PowerOutage.us reports that over 363,958 are still without power throughout North Carolina. There are around 594,198 with no electricity throughout S.C. and 448,695 in Georgia.

Counties across our region:

Buncombe — 78,808

Henderson — 55,186

Haywood — 9,989

Jackson — 4,097

McDowell — 19,403

Rutherford — 28,586

Cleveland — 24,985

Transylvania — 17,531

Burke — 21,951

Polk — 13,175

Yancey — 11,904

Mitchell — 10,276

Caldwell — 16,034

Watauga — 11,685

Avery — 1,012

Upstate SC:

Greenville — 161,555

Spartanburg — 127,755

*To donate to relief efforts



Donations can be made to the North Carolina Disaster

Relief Fund at NC.gov/donate These donations will go to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims suc as food and water, cleaning supplies, and other emergency supplies. All donations will go towards disaster relief and will be distributed by The United Way of North Carolina.

The Salvation Army: https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/

United Way: https://support.unitedway.org/page/Helene

World Central Kitchen: https://wck.org/

Humane Society Disaster Relief: https://www.humanesociety.org/

Water and Supply Distribution Sites:

Buncombe County

Buncombe County continues distributing water today, Tuesday, Oct.1. Please bring containers you can fill with water since we only have potable water from takers (potable water is drinking water).

They are beginning to distribute food at these four locations as it becomes available. To start, these are mostly MREs (ready-to-eat meals).

William W. Estes Elementary School - 275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary - 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Please enter via Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School - 20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School - 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

They are aware that many in our community cannot make it to the distribution sites, and they are working on developing a mobile distribution plan to reach those in need. Those plans will be announced as soon as possible.

The County anticipates continuing these distribution efforts in the coming days, with expanded hours and available supplies as they become available.

Assistance is also available from the City of Asheville at Pack Square Park. Drinking water will be distributed beginning at 1 p.m. until dark or when the supply runs out. Each person will be provided 1 gallon of water per person, with a maximum of 5 gallons per family. Each person who accesses the water distribution at Pack Square must bring their own container. For the safety of everyone involved, traffic will be directed around the park and the distribution site will be walk-up only.

Detailed updates are available at: https://www.buncombecounty.org/countycenter/news-detail.aspx?id=21756

Monte Vista Hotel (Food and WiFi): 310 West State Street, Black Mountain

Bears Smokehouse: 135 Cox Ave., Asheville

Henderson County Locations



Etowah Elementary

Rugby Middle School

East Henderson High

North Henderson High

Mills River Town Hall

Fletcher Town Hall. Each family unit will be provided supplies for one day's meal and water as it is available. Individuals are asked to enter the drive-through resource hubs and remain in their cars unless instructed otherwise.

IN THE BOONE REGION

Those in need can contact Samaritan’s Purse, who can assist with volunteers who can provide such services as removing mud from homes, clearing trees and debris, and placing tarps over damaged roofs. Their assistance number is 833-747-1234.

Saluda NC Area

● Mountain True - At the Apple Mill - 1345 Ozone Drive, Saluda, NC 28773: Drive-Thru

Distributing Supplies 9Am-5PM (Plenty of supplies. Please come get it!)

● Saluda Family Medicine is open - Lisa Reece - (484) 356-6469

● Free wifi and printing @ Saluda Post Office, The Spot, GRA, and Looking Glass Realty

● Charge your devices at Looking Glass Realty and in front of the Post Office building

● Hot Showers @ The Orchard Inn - 100 Orchard Inn Lane #9706, Saluda, NC 28773

● Cases of Water from City of Saluda - Utility Building across from Saluda Inn and next to Dog Park on Chestnut Street - Take Greenville Street up half a mile, turn right on

Chestnut and right into Utility Building Parking Lot

● Water for Toilets is available at Don Mintz bring containers to fill, and they are having generators coming in as well

● Anthony LeBude (Water to fill bathtubs for toilet flushing) - (919) 414-7344

● Daniel Pace - Tree Cutting - (828) 808-3737

● Saul Cobian - Landscaping - Home - (828) 808-7671 Cell - (828) 808-3149

Duke Power is currently working to repair a main line that went down.

If you have Starlink that you can temporarily loan to the City of Saluda, please reach out to the city or contact Amy Wood at (828) 713-2227.

If you know someone who is cut off and needs assistance, please contact Erica Shanks at (704) 361-4827, or visit MountainTrue office at 1347 Ozone Drive if cell service is unavailable.