New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Chris Smither – All About the Bones

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT

It’s his 20th album, he’s approaching his 80th birthday, and he’s still got some deeply rich, absolutely incredible songs and performances to share. In fact, he’ll perform live for us in Studio B on Wednesday May 1st! Joining him on this new album are producer David Goodrich with a variety of instruments, Zak Trojano on percussion, BettySoo on accordion and harmony vocals, and the mournful flood of New Orleans jazz legend Chris Cheek’s saxophone.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
