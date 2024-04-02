Get the limited-edition Goin' Across the Mountain Volume 5

© 2024 WNCW
Published April 2, 2024

While supplies last, you can score our brand-new compilation of bluegrass tunes recorded in our own Studio B. Yours for a donation of $70 or more.

Track List:

1. Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive “I Should Have Started Yesterday” (2:28)

2. Greg Blake and Mike Mitchell “People, Places And Songs” (3:23)

3. Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road “Yellow Line” (4:11)

4. Songs From the Road Band “Molasses” (3:09)

5. Becky Buller Band “The Barber’s Fiddle” (4:32)

6. Deeper Shade of Blue “Steam” (2:35)

7. Backline “Soldier’s Wife” (2:47)

8. Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz “Code Talker” (3:07)

9. Fireside Collective “She Was An Angel” (4:16)

10. Unspoken Tradition “Carolina and Tennessee” (3:35)

11. Sideline “Jesse’s Barn” (2:55)

12. Zoe and Cloyd “Paper Crowns” (3:27)

Recorded and Mixed by: Sean Rubin

Recorded and Mixed by: Sean Rubin

Produced by: Martin Anderson, Roland Dierauf, Joe Greene, and Joe Kendrick

Mastered by: Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering

Artwork and Studio B photos by: Brenda Craig