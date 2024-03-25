© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: See D.C.'s cherry blossoms in peak bloom, bid farewell to 'Stumpy'

By Zayhra Rodriguez,
Tyrone Turner Carol Guzy
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:50 AM EDT
A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., throngs of people gather around the Tidal Basin to enjoy the peak bloom of the cherry blossom trees.

Later this spring, 158 of the trees will be cut down as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

Among the trees to be removed is one very famous tree, known as "Stumpy."

It's a scraggly tree with a trunk that is mostly rotted out. At high tide, the base of the tree is flooded. Each spring, Stumpy's small branches burst into flower.

Our photographers captured the peak bloom, including final farewells to Stumpy.

Take a look:

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy" blooms for the last time as the city's trees reach their peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 18.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
A beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy" blooms for the last time as the city's trees reach their peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 18.
Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.
You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.
The colors of the quinceñera dress for Elizabeth Romero, of northern Virginia, match the cherry trees' blooms as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
The colors of the quinceñera dress for Elizabeth Romero, of northern Virginia, match the cherry trees' blooms as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.
Visitors say their farewells as they pass by "Stumpy," the cherished tree along the Tidal Basin that's become a symbol of resilience.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
Visitors say their farewells as they pass by "Stumpy," the cherished tree along the Tidal Basin that's become a symbol of resilience.
An artist memorializes "Stumpy" in watercolors.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
An artist memorializes "Stumpy" in watercolors.
Cherry blossoms hover above the water in the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Cherry blossoms hover above the water in the Tidal Basin.
People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., during the cherry blossoms' peak bloom on Wednesday.
Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR
/
NPR
People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., during the cherry blossoms' peak bloom on Wednesday.
Someone uses a cell phone to compose a photo of "Stumpy."
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Someone uses a cell phone to compose a photo of "Stumpy."
Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for the beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy." Visitors said goodbye ahead of plans to cut it down later this spring.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for the beloved cherry blossom tree named "Stumpy." Visitors said goodbye ahead of plans to cut it down later this spring.
Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin.
A woman enjoys the cherry blossoms during their peak bloom. "Stumpy" can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
A woman enjoys the cherry blossoms during their peak bloom. "Stumpy" can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.
Residents and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" on Wednesday. "Stumpy," along with 150 other trees, will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin.
Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR
/
NPR
Residents and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" on Wednesday. "Stumpy," along with 150 other trees, will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin.
People photograph cherry blossoms as they reach their peak bloom around the Tidal Basin.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
People photograph cherry blossoms as they reach their peak bloom around the Tidal Basin.
A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.
A girl touches the cherry blossoms.
/ Carol Guzy for NPR
/
Carol Guzy for NPR
A girl touches the cherry blossoms.
People take turns getting their photo taken with "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree around the capital's Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
People take turns getting their photo taken with "Stumpy," the most famous cherry tree around the capital's Tidal Basin.
Tags
NPR News
Zayhra Rodriguez
Tyrone Turner
Carol Guzy