Lucinda Williams On "Beautiful Misfits" & Starting Over Again

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:07 PM EST
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams

Monday in the 3pm hour, tune in for on interview with Lucinda Williams ahead of her show tomorrow night in Greenville SC at the Peace Center

Lucinda was open about her road to recovery following her stroke and her determination to get back to the stage where her fans' "presence is a gift".

Hear Joe Kendrick's conversation with Lucinda Williams, including songs Lucinda references in our conversation just after 3pm.
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
