Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country – Reflector

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST

Anyone who knows the Nashville downtown music scene can figure out that Daniel Donato’s career was literally raised there: he grew up busking on Broadway, before playing regular gigs at Robert’s Western World with the Don Kelly Band. His 2nd album is some Cosmic Country indeed. As No Depression writes in their review, “The vibes are high, the psych-rock is countrified, and the guitar-playing is swaggering and confident.” Get to know what might be considered WNCW’s next favorite new act!
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
