New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured on WNCW
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Margo Price – Strays II

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST

Following the Strays release earlier this year, Price has earned nominations for Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, and Song of The Year (“Change of Heart”) at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards, tying for the most nominations of any single artist in 2023. Price is joined by Strays producer Jonathan Wilson, as well as new collaborators including Buck Meek of Big Thief, plus singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh. Together they dive deeper into the sacrifices it takes to find freedom, the grit it takes to make it, and the consequences that come with all of it. Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left. All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album’s digital release on October 13th.
