Photos: Gaza hospital blast sparks outrage across Middle East

Protests broke out in Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Jordan in response to a massive blast that rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, Palestinian health officials said.

Groups of protesters roamed Beirut on motorcycles and gathered outside the French embassy, and the headquarters of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia. They were unable to reach the heavily fortified U.S. embassy compound in the hills north of Beirut, according to the Associated Press.

Dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan.

Here are some scenes from the demonstrations.

Bilal Hussein / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 17: Demonstrators chant during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon.

Mussa Hattar / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Tues., Oct. 17: Jordanian security forces fire tear gas against demonstrators attempting to storm the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP Weds., Oct. 18: Some protesters try to stop other protesters not to attack the French Embassy in Tehran, Iran during an anti-Israel protest.

Murtadha Al-Sudani / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Weds. Oct. 18: A man poses with a Palestinian flag as people gather in Tahrir Square of Baghdad, Iraq to protest.

Bilal Hussein / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 17: Demonstrators throw stones towards the French embassy during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Joseph Eid / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Weds., Oct. 18: Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces on outside the U.S. Embassy during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people on October 17, 2023.

Emrah Gurel / AP / AP Weds., Oct. 18: People clash with anti riot policemen outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Umit Turhan Coskun / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Weds., Oct. 18: People take part in a protest outside the Israeli Consulate to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul.

Ilker Eray / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Weds., Oct. 18: Protesters demonstrate in front of the Israeli Consulate after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds on October 17, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Efekan Akyuz / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Tues., Oct. 17: Hundreds gathered spontaneously outside the Israeli Consulate General in Ankara, Turkey, to protest the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Umit Turhan Coskun / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Weds., Oct. 18: People clash with anti-riot policemen outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul.