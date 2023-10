After a three year hiatus, Oklahoma’s Turnpike Troubadours return with this, their sixth studio album. Produced by three-time Grammy winner Shooter Jennings, the 10-song album is a tale of reliability, rebirth, and redemption. The first single “Mean Old Sun” has already hit #1 on Americana and Texas Radio Charts. Let’s see if this album ranks in our end of year Top 100!

Listen on Apple Music