Wednesday, just past 11am: AmericanaFest Session with Brennen Leigh

This week, Martin Anderson is airing sessions with musicians he interviewed at AmericanaFest in Nashville in mid-September. Tune in for songs and conversations recorded at Sound Stage Studios courtesy of the festival, plus a song from their most recent albums. On Wednesday, we hear from Brennen Leigh, a fan of WNCW! Her latest album centers around some of her favorite Nashville country music influences, but she also discusses her forays in Texas swing and bluegrass. And she describes the real trucker behind “Carole With an E”.

