Thursday, just past 11am: AmericanaFest Session with Logan Ledger

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT

This week, Martin Anderson is airing sessions with musicians he interviewed at AmericanaFest in Nashville in mid-September. Tune in for songs and conversations recorded at Sound Stage Studios courtesy of the festival, plus a song from their most recent albums. On Thursday, we get to know Logan Ledger, whose new album harkens back to his California roots and the golden sounds of the Golden State. Like Brennen, though, he’s also got some bluegrass chops, and like some of us at WNCW, he used to be a bluegrass radio host!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
