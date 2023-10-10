Thursday, just past 11am: AmericanaFest Session with Logan Ledger

This week, Martin Anderson is airing sessions with musicians he interviewed at AmericanaFest in Nashville in mid-September. Tune in for songs and conversations recorded at Sound Stage Studios courtesy of the festival, plus a song from their most recent albums. On Thursday, we get to know Logan Ledger, whose new album harkens back to his California roots and the golden sounds of the Golden State. Like Brennen, though, he’s also got some bluegrass chops, and like some of us at WNCW, he used to be a bluegrass radio host!

