There is still time to buy raffle tickets to win a one-of-a-kind Gibson F9 Mandolin!

It's not too late to buy raffle tickets to enter to win this custom Gibson F-9 mandolin! This one-of-a-kind mandolin made by Master Luthier David Harvey is valued at over $10,000, and donated and donated by Gibson Gives in support of the non-profit Earl Scruggs Music Festival. Your support helps us honor the life and legacy of banjo extraordinaire, Earl Scruggs by providing music education opportunities and promoting bluegrass and traditional music in our region through the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW Public Radio/Isothermal Community College. Win-win-win!

Want to see the mandolin in person? It's on display now at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, or at our booth during IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, September 29-30.

The drawing will be held at 3:00 p.m., September 30th, during IBMA World of Bluegrass.

Luthier David Harvey says about the Gibson F-9, "The thinner satin finish gives the F-9 a wonderful, open sound right out of the box."

