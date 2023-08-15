Wednesday at 11am: Interview with Bela Fleck

Join Martin Anderson on Wednesday just past 11am as he talks with Bela Fleck about all of the various projects he’s involved in over the next couple months: guitarist John McLaughlin’s Shakti 50th anniversary tour, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Bluegrass, and especially his upcoming Blue Ridge Banjo Concert, Saturday the 16th at the Brevard Music Center. He’ll also reveal the secret key to juggling a busy musician’s tour life with family life.
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.