© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT

She’s been on nearly 200 albums, ever since her 1965 debut and four subsequent albums with the band Mother Earth. Having been absent from the studio for roughly a decade, however, she’s back with this mix of blues-flavored Americana. She has guests on here, too: “Top of my bucket list was singing with Willie (Nelson) again. No, it was singing with Charlie (Musselwhite) on harp. No, it was singing with Marcia (Ball) and Irma (Thomas) again. Top of my bucket list was all of the above.”
Listen on Apple Music

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson