Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet

Rooted in vintage country, Ain’t Through Honky Tonkin’ Yet is an unapologetically beer- and tear-soaked homage to an era when hard-country weepers burst forth from AM transistor radios. “I’m in love with this idea of the real Nashville, " says Leigh. “The idyllic golden age, which, to me, is around 1967, 1968, because of the alchemy, the explosion that occurred, with the best country music songwriters ever, the best singers in country music.” The album’s country roots run deep, with guests like Marty Stuart and Rodney Crowell and a lineup of top-flight musicians. It will be released on June 16th, and she makes her Grand Ole Opry debut on the 24th. “Brennen can out play, out sing and out write just about anybody. She’s been dropping a lot of new music these days and we’re real lucky for it.” – Charley Crockett

