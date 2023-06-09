© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday 6/13, just past 11am: Interview with Ziggy Marley

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Kristin Burns
/

The eldest son of Bob & Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley has inherited quite a lot regarding his sound, spirit, spirituality, and legacy. But as he shares in this interview with WNCW’s Martin Anderson (and preached on his 2003 album Dragonfly), he’s just being true to himself. He also opens up about staying true to the path that promotes peace, justice, love and unity, thanks to both his parents and his own children. Ziggy and his band play the Knight Theatre in Charlotte on Tuesday the 20th, and the Salvage Station in Asheville (along with Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty, & Robert Randolph) on Sunday the 25th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson