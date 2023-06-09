Tuesday 6/13, just past 11am: Interview with Ziggy Marley

The eldest son of Bob & Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley has inherited quite a lot regarding his sound, spirit, spirituality, and legacy. But as he shares in this interview with WNCW’s Martin Anderson (and preached on his 2003 album Dragonfly), he’s just being true to himself. He also opens up about staying true to the path that promotes peace, justice, love and unity, thanks to both his parents and his own children. Ziggy and his band play the Knight Theatre in Charlotte on Tuesday the 20th, and the Salvage Station in Asheville (along with Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty, & Robert Randolph) on Sunday the 25th.