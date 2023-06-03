Bryan McDowell & Mark Schatz Live in Studio B Monday June 5th

Following the news headlines at 11AM on Monday June 5th, tune in for a live session with Bryan McDowell and Mark Schatz.

Mark Schatz has been an integral member of the acoustic/string-band music scene for decades now, thanks to his work with the likes of Tony Rice, John Hartford, Nickel Creek, and the Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble among so many others.

Bryan McDowell is a native of Western NC, and like Mark, is a multi-instrumentalist who has spent time playing with Claire Lynch and others. His accolades include a triple win - a sweep of the fiddle, mandolin, and guitar categories - at the National Flatpicking Championship in 2009.

They play 185 King Street in Brevard on Tuesday the 6th, and they both return to Brevard for Bela Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Camp the week of August 15th!