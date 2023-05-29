Firecracker Jazz Band Live in Studio B Ahead of Big Secret Family Festival

With jubilance and vigor paying homage to the pioneers of early 20th century jazz, including that of Dixieland and New Orleans, Firecracker Jazz Band carries the still-burning torch that was once lit by such greats as Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke and other heroes of pre-war jazz music.

In addition to a number of shows at Crow & Quill in downtown Asheville, Firecracker will be part of the lineup of the Big Secret Family Festival at the Salvage Station in Asheville on June 11th, with 23 Skidoo & the Secret Agency, Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, circus acts organized by Toybox Theatre, Cherokee storytelling by John Grant, and Tae Kwon Do exhibitions by Sun Soo Martial Arts. Proceeds raised for that will go to Asheville BeLoved,

an organization helping Asheville's unhoused and working poor communities and focusing on racial equity.