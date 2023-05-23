New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Band of Heathens – Simple Things
Check out this 8th album from the Austin roots-rock band, which comes out on Friday the 17th. It’s founding songwriter-guitarists Ed Jurdi (also a member of Trigger Hippy) and Gordy Quist, keyboardist Trevor Nealon, bassist Nick Jay, and drummer Clint Simmons. As Jurdi says, “Good, mid-tempo rock and roll: that’s our breadbasket, and there’s not a lot of that music being made right now. The new songs embody the spirit of our new record: survival, gratitude, resiliency, and a new-found focus on the simple things that make life worth living.”
