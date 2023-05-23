Band of Heathens – Simple Things

Check out this 8th album from the Austin roots-rock band, which comes out on Friday the 17th. It’s founding songwriter-guitarists Ed Jurdi (also a member of Trigger Hippy) and Gordy Quist, keyboardist Trevor Nealon, bassist Nick Jay, and drummer Clint Simmons. As Jurdi says, “Good, mid-tempo rock and roll: that’s our breadbasket, and there’s not a lot of that music being made right now. The new songs embody the spirit of our new record: survival, gratitude, resiliency, and a new-found focus on the simple things that make life worth living.”

Listen on Apple Music