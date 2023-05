Rhonda Gouge and Keeping Time (Rhonda, Kathy Kuhne, and Sam McKinney) is a trio of musicians from Mitchell County who play an eclectic mix of folk, bluegrass, blues, gospel, and old-time mountain music. The trio is led by Rhonda Gouge, an accomplished and well-known singer/songwriter, picker of anything with strings, and teacher. Rhonda will receive the 2023 North Carolina Heritage Award on May 31st!