Monday morning, with the Ten O’Clock Doc: A conversation with Mitch Greenhill

Mitch Greenhill is the executive producer of a new, unique tribute with Rosanne Cash, Dolly Parton, Bill Frisell, and others, called “I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100”. In addition to producing some of Doc and Merle’s albums back in the day, he and his father Manny and now his son Matt have been promoting the work of Doc, Pete Seeger, Sonny Terry, and other legends for three generations now. Tune in for a conversation with Mitch as he heads back to MerleFest later this week for some moving remembrances of the Watson family.

