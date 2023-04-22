© 2023 WNCW
Monday morning, with the Ten O’Clock Doc: A conversation with Mitch Greenhill

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT
Mitch Greenhill is the executive producer of a new, unique tribute with Rosanne Cash, Dolly Parton, Bill Frisell, and others, called “I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100”. In addition to producing some of Doc and Merle’s albums back in the day, he and his father Manny and now his son Matt have been promoting the work of Doc, Pete Seeger, Sonny Terry, and other legends for three generations now. Tune in for a conversation with Mitch as he heads back to MerleFest later this week for some moving remembrances of the Watson family.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
