© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Childers and The Serpents

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT
David Childers - Melancholy-Angel.jpg

Mount Holly’s own bard is back with a wonderful new one, to be released April 7th on Ramseur Records. It features a dozen songs written by David, plus a surprise Prince cover! While David himself is an accomplished painter (and attorney!), the album’s cover comes courtesy of his son and longtime drummer Robert Childers. “I trust his judgment,” Childers says of Robert. “I wasted time goin’ to college and bein’ a lawyer for 35 years, and he just went straight from high school into rock n’ roll. He has a very developed sense of how music oughta work– though he’s got kind of a nasty attitude from time to time,” David laughs. “That’s ’cause he cares about it and he’s willin’ to fight for it!”
Listen on Apple Music

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson