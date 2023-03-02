Milan Miller: Live in the 1 o'clock hour during Goin' Across the Mountain, Saturday, March 4th.

An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, Milan Miller often jokes that he first moved to Nashville in 1999 because he “heard they were running out of guitar players,” but with a wry southern wit and his trusty tenor voice, he has built a reputation as an adept artist, songwriter, and collaborator. Traveling the world, Milan has made appearances at venues ranging from Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater to Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, and from the Grand Ole Opry to Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops Orchestra.In addition to his standout solo recordings, Milan’s songs have been recorded by some of the biggest names in bluegrass, including Balsam Range, Lonesome River Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Terry Baucom, Tim O’Brien, Buddy Melton, Sam Bush, Missy Armstrong, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, the Grascals and many others. Along the way he has scored thirty-three number-one songs in the genre, over three dozen others that have graced the top twenty, two nominations for Song of the Year and was named the Songwriter of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2020.