Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 7, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST
Danielle Ponder -- Some Of Us Are Brave.jpg

Perhaps ALL of us are brave in one way or another. And we’re featuring songs throughout Monday that reflect upon the bravery of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr… But Ponder was brave enough to leave her successful day job working in the public defender’s office in her hometown of Rochester, NY to devote herself full-time to sharing her powerful singing voice with the world. Her debut album blends R&B, blues, pop, moody trip-hop, and above all, that powerful voice.
Martin Anderson
Martin Anderson

Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
