Madison Cunningham – Revealer

The L.A.-based singer/songwriter/guitarist is back with an exciting new one! As the title suggests, this album is centered around assorted confessions and revelations, including some hard truths she shares. "The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true,” she says. Revealer finds Cunningham working once again with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester and Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens).

