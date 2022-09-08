'Operation London Bridge' maps out the 10 days after Queen Elizabeth's death

Updated September 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM ET

Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned by her family, fans and admirers. In Britain, her death at age 96 has thrown a state apparatus into motion that has sat idle for 70 years — since Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died in 1952.

The British government dubbed the intricate protocol of handling Elizabeth's death "Operation London Bridge." It ranges from succession rules to the process of bringing the queen's coffin from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

The London Bridge plans were leaked to Politico last fall. Some of the details may have changed since then — but using them as a guide, here's a brief look at what the documents say will happen in the first 10 days after the end of the queen's record-setting reign:

Day Zero

The royal household notifies the public of the queen's death. Prince Charles immediately succeeds to the throne upon his mother's death. He will be known as King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, becomes queen consort. The couple stay at Balmoral overnight.

Flags fly at half-staff across the British government, and will remain so until 8 a.m. on the morning after the queen's funeral. Charles issues a brief statement, as does U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Numerous commemorations are planned, from moments of silence to military gun salutes and remembrances in honor of Elizabeth.

The royal family posts an online Book of Condolence on its website.

Day 1

The king announces a period of royal mourning, to be observed until seven days after the queen's funeral — the exact date of which remains uncertain.

Two 96-round gun salutes honoring the queen — one round for each year of her life — are fired at 1 p.m. local time Friday in London, in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London.

Both houses of Parliament delay their start until noon, when they observe a moment of silence for the late queen. Members then begin delivering tributes, with proceedings expected to run until about 10 p.m.

St. Paul's Cathedral holds a service of prayer and reflection for Elizabeth, starting at 6 p.m. local time. The service is open to up to 2,000 members of the public and is streamed online.

Week 1

On Saturday morning, the Accession Council meets at St. James's Palace in London, where it formally declares Elizabeth's death and proclaims the new sovereign's accession to the throne. Charles then reads and signs a centuries-old oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and ensure continuity of government.

On the same day, senior members of Parliament take an oath of allegiance to King Charles III. The two houses continue their tributes and frame a message of condolence to the king.

Elizabeth's body is brought from Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London. A ceremonial procession carries her coffin to Westminster. She lies in state at Westminster Hall for three days, during which the public can visit for 23 hours of each day.

As final funeral preparations are being made in London, Charles travels to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, visiting leaders in the United Kingdom.

Day 10

A state funeral service is held at Westminster Abbey, triggering an observance of two minutes' silence in the U.K.

After a final service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen is buried on the castle grounds next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.