Enter to Win Tickets to See River Whyless!

Enter the contest here.

River Whyless has graced the stages of beloved festivals such as Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo, and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. They have also received critical acclaim from NPR Music, American Songwriter, and Stereogum, among many others.

In August 2019, the four members of River Whyless – Halli Anderson, Ryan O’Keefe, Daniel Shearin and Alex McWalters – secluded themselves for thirty days deep in the hills outside Asheville, NC. Their intention was to make a record, the band’s fourth full-length effort, and first without a producer since their 2012 debut A Stone, A Leaf, An Unfound Door. Back then, that constraint was a matter of necessity. This time, it was deliberate.

The result was their newest release, Monoflora.

Doors open at 8:00 PM. Concert starts at 9:00 PM. With support from Alexa Rose.

Tickets for this show can be purchased here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4855657/river-whyless-asheville-the-orange-peel?partner_id=240&_ga=2.146461565.811318050.1660574705-1564723036.1660574705

This contest will end 11:59 EST 8/22/2022 . The winner will be announced on 8/23/2022.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

