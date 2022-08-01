Interview with Town Mountain Today at 3

Tune in today just after 3pm for Town Mountain’s Jesse Langlais and Zach Smith, who talk with WNCW’s Joe Kendrick about their newly announced, upcoming appearance at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival on Labor Day weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Town Mountain is set to release their new album, Lines In the Levee, and have added a new member, drummer Miles Miller. We are excited to hear about their new sound, new member and about what they have in store for us at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival!