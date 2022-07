Frontman Taylor Meier addresses the losses and other hardships he endured these past couple years on this new album. It was co-produced by Beatriz Artola, known for his work with Fleet Foxes, Adele and Sharon Van Etten and features additional production by Brad Cook, who is known for his work with Waxahatchee (who harmonizes with Nathaniel Rateliff on one of the songs.)

