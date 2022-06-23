© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tune in Friday in the 1:00 hour for an interview with Gary Louris of The Jayhawks

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Gary Louris.jpg
https://www.garylourismusic.com/bio
Gary Louris

Ahead of The Jayhawks' performance at Pisgah Brewing Company in Black Mountain, NC on June 26th, WNCW's Joe Kendrick talked with founding member Gary Louris. In this wide-ranging conversation, Gary touches on everything from his love of the outdoors to his memories of the heyday of the Minneapolis music scene in the 1980s. Gary gets to play DJ as well, picking out one of his favorite Jayhawks songs to close out the interview.

Tags

The Jayhawks
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
See stories by Joe Kendrick