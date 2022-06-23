Tune in Friday in the 1:00 hour for an interview with Gary Louris of The Jayhawks

Ahead of The Jayhawks' performance at Pisgah Brewing Company in Black Mountain, NC on June 26th, WNCW's Joe Kendrick talked with founding member Gary Louris. In this wide-ranging conversation, Gary touches on everything from his love of the outdoors to his memories of the heyday of the Minneapolis music scene in the 1980s. Gary gets to play DJ as well, picking out one of his favorite Jayhawks songs to close out the interview.