© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Lyle Lovett – 12th of June

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
Lyle Lovett - 12th of June.jpg

Lyle is back! It’s his first album in 10 years, with his excuse being -- among other things -- fatherhood for the first time, of twins who are now 5 years old. This new one features a mix of a few new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett’s dynamic live performances, all with his impressive Large Band. “Not many people in their lives get to do something their whole life that they love to do,” he says. “And I’m grateful for that.”
Listen on Apple Music

Tags

Lyle Lovett
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson