Cristina Vane – Make Myself Me Again

As our own Joe Kendrick wrote for NPR, “Having grown up between England, France and Italy before moving to the U.S. at 18, Vane seems unlikely to have become a torch-bearer for American roots music.” But she certainly has embraced the blues well, with her soulful voice, terrific slide guitar work, and authentic blues storytelling. "After being exposed to all of this music that I love, I'm slowly figuring out how to find my own voice", she says, "It is the sound of growing up". Her new album will be released this Friday, and she returns to the area for shows in Knoxville on June 2nd, and Asheville June 4th.

Listen on Apple Music