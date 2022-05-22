© 2022 WNCW
Friday at 11am: An Interview with Bryan Sutton

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
Martin Anderson spoke recently with Asheville native Bryan Sutton, who returns to the area next week for the Blue Ridge Guitar Camp, which culminates with an all-star concert Saturday June 4th at the Brevard Music Center with David Grier, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Molly Tuttle, Woody and Nicky of the Steep Canyon Rangers, and many more. Bryan talks about the camp and its interesting, in-depth dive into the world of bluegrass guitar work, as well as upcoming collaborations with Bela Fleck and Dolly Parton.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
