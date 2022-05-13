Friday at 11am: An Interview with Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are coming to Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville on Saturday June 4th! After having to cancel his last scheduled AVL appearance, he’s especially eager to return. Martin Anderson spoke with Jason Isbell recently about the effects of the pandemic, and his life in general lately, on songwriting, as well as his recent Georgia Blue collection, favorite places to play (which include The Orange Peel, and JazzFest where they recently played), and more.