Friday at 11am: An Interview with Jason Isbell

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 13, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
Jason-Isbell.jpg

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are coming to Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville on Saturday June 4th! After having to cancel his last scheduled AVL appearance, he’s especially eager to return. Martin Anderson spoke with Jason Isbell recently about the effects of the pandemic, and his life in general lately, on songwriting, as well as his recent Georgia Blue collection, favorite places to play (which include The Orange Peel, and JazzFest where they recently played), and more.

Tags

jason isbellJason Isbell & the 400 UnitJason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
