Charley Crockett – Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
He achieved the rare distinction of ranking TWO albums in WNCW’s Top 100 last year. There’s no doubt his genuine reverence for that classic sound of Nashville’s golden era of Country music resonates, perhaps especially thanks to his “Gulf & Western” sound of blues, Cajun, and western swing from his Texas/Louisiana/Gulf Coast origins. Crockett shines once again with this fourth installment in his “Lil’ G.L. Presents” series, with renditions of Jerry Reed, George Jones, Tom T. Hall, and others.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
