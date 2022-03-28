Pre-Drive is Happenin' Now!

Click Here to Donate Now!

Spring is here, the clock has sprung forward (for good this time) and it's time for the WNCW Spring fund Drive!

Our on-air fund drive begins Sunday, April 3rd. But if you renew or become a new member by midnight Saturday, you can score the soon-to-be-retired Crowd Around the Mic Volume 25 two CD set for a special pre-drive pledge level of $100 (reg. $120). Plus, any donation of $80 or more will receive the WNCW Gold member card, with two-for-one savings at over 350 restaurants, attractions and merchants throughout the region. This is normally at the $100 pledge level or more. Both will return to the normal pledge levels on Sunday.

Already have Crowd Around the Mic Volume 25? We have a colorful new shirt and a cool new hat!

Plus, you'll automatically be entered into ALL of our drawings being held daily throughout the on-air fund drive, including tickets to Earl Scruggs Music Festival (VIP), Cold Mountain Music Festival, Bonnaroo, SpringSkunk Music Fest, Red Wing Roots Music Festival, Floydfest and Merlefest!

Crowd Around the Mic Volume 25Disc One

2020 ̶̶ 2021 Sessions

1. Charley Crockett “Welcome to Hard Times”

2. Great Peacock “High Wind”

3 Seth Walker “We Got This”

4. Sarah Siskind “Carolina”

5. Brock Gonyea “My World Turns To Silver”

6. Mipso “Wallpaper Baby”

7. Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters “Rabbit”

8. Jerry Douglas Band “From Ankara to Izmir”

9. Zoe & Cloyd “Looking Out For You and Me”

10. Tyler Ramsey “Shake Sugaree”

11. Sierra Hull & Justin Moses “Streets of Savannah”

12. Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi “O Death”

13. The Jeremiahs “Wide Barrow Road”

14. Clint Roberts “Nothing Left To Say”

15. Toubab Krewe “Stylo”

16. Watchhouse “Upside Down”

17. Woody Platt & Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers “Honey On My Tongue”

Disc Two

25 Year Retrospective

1. Molly Tuttle “Million Miles”

2. Marco Benevento “This Is How It Goes”

3. Hayes Carll w/ Warren Hood “KMAG YOYO”

4. Carrie Rodriguez “Never Gonna Be Your Bride”

5. Luther Dickinson “Sitting On Top Of The World”

6. Sonny Landreth “Port of Calling”

7. Slaid Cleaves “Millionaire”

8. The Gourds “Promenade”

9. Ani DiFranco “Alla This”

10. The Zombies “Tell Her No”

11. Brownout “Arabeesh”

12. Lotus “Eats The Light”

13. Vieux Farka Toure “Lakkal (Watch Out)”

14. Jeff Sipe and Ike Stubblefield “Freedom Jazz Dance”

15. Eric Krasno “Jezebel”

