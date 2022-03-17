New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Nightroamer
The NC singer/songwriter and her band are back with another great collection of the pop-savvy, honky-tonk punk that should make them a household name. Relationships and major life changes are expressed with honesty and humor, three tight minutes at a time. “I’m starting to realize that being an outlier and a weirdo––it doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” says Sarah. Led by Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, The Disarmers are a seasoned powerhouse, featuring Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Jack Foster (drums), and Adam Kurtz (pedal steel).
