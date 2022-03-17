© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Nightroamer

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
SarahShook & TheDisarmers_NIghtroamer_.jpg

The NC singer/songwriter and her band are back with another great collection of the pop-savvy, honky-tonk punk that should make them a household name. Relationships and major life changes are expressed with honesty and humor, three tight minutes at a time. “I’m starting to realize that being an outlier and a weirdo––it doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” says Sarah. Led by Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, The Disarmers are a seasoned powerhouse, featuring Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Jack Foster (drums), and Adam Kurtz (pedal steel).
Listen on Apple Music

Tags

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson