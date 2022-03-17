Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Nightroamer

The NC singer/songwriter and her band are back with another great collection of the pop-savvy, honky-tonk punk that should make them a household name. Relationships and major life changes are expressed with honesty and humor, three tight minutes at a time. “I’m starting to realize that being an outlier and a weirdo––it doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” says Sarah. Led by Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, The Disarmers are a seasoned powerhouse, featuring Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Jack Foster (drums), and Adam Kurtz (pedal steel).

